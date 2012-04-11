April 11 AcelRx Pharmaceuticals said
the U.S. patent office granted two patents on the specialty
pharmaceutical company's methods for managing post-operative
pain.
AcelRx said the notice of allowance from the U.S. Patent and
Trademark Office could provide protection to its NanoTab
technology for delivering a pain drug, sufentanil, till at least
Feb, 2029.
A Notice of Allowance is issued after the USPTO decides that
a patent can be granted after a company has applied for one.
AcelRx's shares closed at $3.40 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.
