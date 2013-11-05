* HTC says Q3 net loss T$13.12 bln vs consensus net loss
T$109 mln
* CEO J.T. Wang resigns, succeeded by President Jim Wong
* To cut 7 pct of jobs, raise T$2.87 billion via issue at
T21/shr
By Clare Jim
TAIPEI, Nov 5 Taiwan's Acer Inc
announced a restructuring plan with a new chief executive and 7
percent job cuts on Tuesday following a worse-than-expected net
loss of T$13.12 billion ($446 million) in the third quarter.
The move by the world's No. 4 PC vendor by shipments follows
several quarters of disappointing results since 2011 - it has
posted a loss in five of them - amid sliding demand for
traditional computers.
Acer corporate President Jim Wong will succeed J.T. Wang,
who is now 58, as chief executive, while Wang will stay on as
chairman until June.
"Acer encountered many complicated and harsh challenges in
the past few years. With the consecutive poor financial results,
it is time for me to hand over the responsibility to a new
leadership team to path the way for a new era," Wang said in a
statement.
The company, with 8,000 employees worldwide, said it will
reduce this by 7 percent, saving around $100 million a year from
2014.
It said it will raise T$2.87 billion by issuing 136 million
new common shares priced at T$21 per share, to support the
restructuring plans, which is expected to result in a one-time
cost of $150 million to be booked in the fourth quarter.
The computer maker has been struggling to increase sales by
shipping more tablets amid a weak global demand for laptops,
which make up the majority of its business. In the third quarter
of 2013, global laptop sales declined by 9.5 percent, according
to research firm IDC.
Acer has also set up a Transformation Advisory Committee,
chaired by company founder Stan Shih.
"Acer wants to change and these are its initial steps, but I
can't see they will be able to make real differences as of now,"
said Yuanta Securities analyst Vincent Chen.
"The right issue price of T$21 is higher than the closing
price of T$18.15 today, showing the confidence of the company in
seeing a higher book value next year."
Acer's shares closed down 1.1 percent, in line with the
broader market's 1.1 percent fall.
The net loss of T$13.12 billion reported separately on
Tuesday far exceeded a median forecast loss of T$109 million in
a poll of 16 analysts, according to Thomson Reuters
SmartEstimates, with the company hit by an increased expenses
and inventory costs due to the launch of the new Microsoft
operating platform.
The figures compare to a net loss of T$343 million in the
second quarter and a net profit of T$68 million in the same
quarter a year ago.
"Q3's operating loss was mainly due to the gross margin
impact of gearing up for the Windows 8.1 sell-in and the related
management of inventory," the company said in a statement.
Acer said there was also an intangible asset impairment
loss, which includes trademarks and goodwill, of T$9.94 billion
during the reporting period.
Looking at Q4, Acer said it expects shipments for notebooks,
tablet PCs and Chromebooks to drop 10 percent compared to the
previous quarter due to an adjustment in brand strategy, but the
gross margin will improve.