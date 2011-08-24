TAIPEI Aug 24 Taiwan's Acer Inc reported a worse-than-expected quarterly loss, the first in its company history, hurt by one off charges.

The world's No.2 PC vendor posted a net loss of T$6.79 billion ($234.32 million) in April to June, above a consensus forecast of a T$3.3 billion loss from six analysts polled by Reuters.

The figure also compared with a net profit of T$1.19 billion in the first quarter and a net profit of T$$2.65 billion in the same quarter a year earlier.

Acer attributed the big loss to $150 million in charges to clear channel inventory in Europe, $30 million for a reorganisation in Europe, inventory clear-up due to a sluggish economic situation and senior executive severance pay.

"In Q3 2011, Acer expects revenue growth and improved gross margin quarter-on-quarter. As for Q4 2011, Acer anticipates a stable business operation and better gross margin from Q3," the company said in a brief statement.

It did not elaborate further. ($1 = 28.977 Taiwan Dollars) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Jonathan Standing)