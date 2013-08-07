Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Friday
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
TAIPEI, August 7 Acer Inc, the world's No.4 PC vendor, unexpectedly swung to a net loss of T$343 million ($11.4 million) in the second quarter from a T$56 million profit year ago.
Sixteen analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had forecast a median profit of T$213.4 million for the quarter.
Acer also reported an operating loss of T$613 million, which it attributed largely to increasing expenses on investments to strengthen its industrial design capability, according to a statement on Wednesday.
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
* Traders concerned about China credit availability for metals
JOHANNESBURG, March 10 South African taxi drivers on Friday blocked roads to Johannesburg's airport, holding up thousands of travellers in the latest protest against ride-hailing app Uber.