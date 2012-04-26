* Tablets still cutting into notebook sales
* Global woes keep consumer spending in check
By Clare Jim
TAIPEI, April 26 Taiwan's Acer Inc
gave an upbeat outlook for the second half, betting on the
launch of Microsoft's new Windows system and more slimline
ultrabook computers as it continues to recover from a series of
losses and a management shakeup.
The world's No.4 PC vendor by shipments said demand in the
second quarter looks "normal" compared to the first half of last
year, but said consumers remain cautious due to global economic
issues. The company said the PC industry should start growing
this year and reach a double digit pace in 2013.
"We have restarted on a positive cycle and are improving day
by day," Acer's chairman, J.T. Wang, told an investor
conference. "Overall, our competitiveness is coming back. Our
market share in the first quarter was 10.9 percent, Dell was 11
percent. In not so long a time we will be back to No.3."
Acer said it was betting on ultrabooks, the super-thin
laptops similar to Apple's MacBook Air, to revive the
traditional laptop computer segment that has been pummelled by
the popularity of tablets.
Acer suffered last year after it failed to counter devices
like Apple's dominant iPad. Disagreements over how to
counter the threat led to the abrupt and acrimonious departure
of its chief executive last March.
Acer then reported two consecutive quarters of losses last
year from April to September due to various
restructuring charges. But in a sign that the turnaround still
has some way to go, on Wednesday Acer posted a first-quarter net
profit below expectations.
Even in ultrabooks it faces a challenge because sales have
yet to live up to expectations. Wang blamed an "inadequate
marketing effort by the whole PC industry and high prices of
ultrabooks" for the low consumer interest.
Acer said it sees its ultrabook shipments in the second
quarter at two and a half times that of the first quarter and
will keep growing for the rest of the year with four new models
planned.
Acer said revenue in the second quarter will be "a little
bit" better than the first, but will improve more in the rest of
the year. It also sees its operating margin at more than 0.5
percent this quarter compared to 0.12 percent in the last.
"Its first-quarter gross margin has improved and matched my
forecast, but net profit was below consensus because it's still
paying for the restructuring costs," said Fubon Securities
analyst Arthur Liao.
Liao sees Acer's profit picking up from the third quarter,
benefitting from new ultrabook models, and forecast gross margin
rising to 9.7 percent in the second quarter from 9.4 percent
with revenue increasing 5-7 percent.
Acer's shares fell 1.33 percent on Thursday compared to the
broader market's 0.55 percent fall.
(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Jonathan Standing and Matt
Driskill)