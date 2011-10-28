* Raising prices for new orders as Thai floods force up HDD
cost
* Disruption to hit Q4 sales
By Clare Jim
TAIPEI, Oct 28 Taiwan's Acer Inc
expects fourth quarter sales to fall as much as 10 percent from
the previous three months and will raise prices as flooding in
Thailand disrupts supplies of hard disk drives for PCs.
The company told an investor conference on Friday that it
hopes to see some improvement in the supply of hard disks in the
first quarter of next year, but added that with prices for disks
rising up to 20 percent, it needs to take action.
"We have seen a hard disk price rise so we have started to
raise prices on future orders to cope with the rising cost,"
said President Jim Wong, adding that the company is talking to
suppliers daily to stay on top of the inventory and supply
situation while trying to find resources outside Thailand.
Its offices in Thailand, which are mainly sales operations,
are currently working normally, he said.
Thailand is the No. 2 maker of hard disk drives (HDD) after
China and accounts for about half of global output. The
country's worst flooding in half a century has forced the
closure of seven industrial estates, disrupting supplies of
electronic components and car parts.
Acer said it maintains its tablet shipment target for the
year at 2 million-2.5 million units, and sees shipments about
the same level in 2012.
It expects shipments for its new, thin Ultrabook PCs at
250,000 to 300,000 units in the fourth quarter.
The computers, super-thin laptops similar to Apple Inc's
MacBook Air, are expected to revive the traditional
computer in the face of the challenge from tablets, and Acer
projects them to make up 25 percent to 27 percent of its mobile
business in 2012.
Acer has been a dominant force in the PC industry,
particularly in the low-cost notebook segment, but has failed to
counter the runaway success of tablets such as Apple's
hot-selling iPad that have cut into PC sales and hurt profits.
The company has been refocusing on mobile devices to drive
growth after a first half that saw the acrimonious departure of
its chief executive following a row over the company's strategy
and a series of cuts to its shipment forecasts that sent its
shares tumbling.
Acer last week reported a worse-than-expected unaudited net
loss in the third quarter in the face of competition from
tablets and the effects of its restructuring.
In the July to September period, Acer posted a net loss of
T$1.1 billion ($36.37 million), worse than a consensus forecast
of an T$807.5 million loss from 12 analysts polled by Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
The figure compared with a net loss of T$6.79 billion in the
second quarter. In the third quarter a year earlier, net profit
was T$4.29 billion.
