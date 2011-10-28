TAIPEI Oct 28 Taiwan's Acer Inc said
on Friday it maintains its tablet shipment target for the year
at 2-2.5 million units, and expects shipments for its new
Ultrabook thin PCs at 250,000 to 300,000 units in the fourth
quarter.
It sees fourth quarter sales some 5 percent to 10 percent
below the third quarter.
On the impact from Thailand's flooding, Acer said there must
be an impact on the hard drive disk (HDD) supply chain but it is
difficult to assess now.
"Up to Thursday, Acer Thailand is still operating fully,"
Acer President Jim Wong told an investor conference. The company
has a mainly sales operation in Thailand.
The Taiwanese PC vendor last week reported a
worse-than-expected unaudited net loss in the third quarter as
it struggles with stiff competition from tablet PCs and the
effects of a restructuring, but said inventories have
significantly reduced.
In July to September, Acer posted a net loss of T$1.1
billion ($36.37 million), worse than a consensus forecast of an
T$807.5 million loss from 12 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
The figure compared with a net loss of T$6.79 billion in the
second quarter. In the third quarter a year earlier, net profit
was T$4.29 billion.
(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Jonathan Standing)