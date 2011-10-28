TAIPEI Oct 28 Taiwan's Acer Inc said on Friday it maintains its tablet shipment target for the year at 2-2.5 million units, and expects shipments for its new Ultrabook thin PCs at 250,000 to 300,000 units in the fourth quarter.

It sees fourth quarter sales some 5 percent to 10 percent below the third quarter.

On the impact from Thailand's flooding, Acer said there must be an impact on the hard drive disk (HDD) supply chain but it is difficult to assess now.

"Up to Thursday, Acer Thailand is still operating fully," Acer President Jim Wong told an investor conference. The company has a mainly sales operation in Thailand.

The Taiwanese PC vendor last week reported a worse-than-expected unaudited net loss in the third quarter as it struggles with stiff competition from tablet PCs and the effects of a restructuring, but said inventories have significantly reduced.

In July to September, Acer posted a net loss of T$1.1 billion ($36.37 million), worse than a consensus forecast of an T$807.5 million loss from 12 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The figure compared with a net loss of T$6.79 billion in the second quarter. In the third quarter a year earlier, net profit was T$4.29 billion. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Jonathan Standing)