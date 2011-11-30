TAIPEI Nov 30 Taiwan's Acer Inc
, the world's No.4 PC vendor by sales, expects a 10 to
15 percent shortage of hard disk drive supplies in the fourth
quarter after floods in Thailand hit many makers, Corporate
President Jim Wong told a briefing on Wednesday.
Wong said the impact in the first quarter was uncertain, but
the company has passed on most of the higher costs of the drives
to end-users.
He added that sales of its new Ultrabook thin computers are
on track to meet the company's target of 250,000 to 300,000
units in the fourth quarter.
The Taiwanese PC vendor has said it expects fourth quarter
sales to fall as much as 10 percent from the previous three
months and that it would raise prices after the flooding in
Thailand disrupted supplies of hard disk drives for PCs.
(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Jonathan Standing)