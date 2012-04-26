UPDATE 1-Conservative Fillon fights to stay in French presidential race
* Not likely to make May 7 runoff - poll (Adds poll showing Fillon not making May 7 knockout vote)
TAIPEI, April 26 Taiwan's Acer Inc sees a better second half thanks to demand for the new slimline ultrabook computers, and also forecast a slightly better second quarter as it recovers from a tough past 12 months that has seen losses and management change.
It told a briefing on Thursday that it sees its Ultrabook shipments more than doubling in the second quarter from the first quarter, and will keep growing in the rest of the year thanks to four new models coming up.
The world's No.4 PC vendor reported on Wednesday a first-quarter net profit that lagged market expectations, as it struggled to put its business back on growing track after experiencing two consecutive quarters of losses last year in April to September. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Jonathan Standing)
* Not likely to make May 7 runoff - poll (Adds poll showing Fillon not making May 7 knockout vote)
Feb 3 Last March, three months before Britons voted to take the United Kingdom out of the European Union, then Prime Minister David Cameron asked Daily Mail proprietor Lord Rothermere to fire the newspaper's editor, Paul Dacre. The press baron, descendant of the family which did more than any other to create the British tabloid press, refused, and did not even tell Dacre of the request until after the result of the referendum. The incident, reported by the BBC, has not been denied by
WASHINGTON, Feb 3 Chief executives of major U.S. companies huddled with President Donald Trump at the White House on Friday and some of them expressed concern about a travel ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries traveling to the United States.