(The following item was previously published by Basis Point, a Thomson Reuters publication)

* Will boost Taiwan syndicated loan volume

* Pricing to be higher than previous loan

By Sandra Tsui

HONG KONG, Sept 22 (Reuters Basis Point) - Acer Inc, the world's No.2 computer vendor, is seeking a NT$15bn (US$495m) five-year syndicated loan to partly refinance a NT$19.8bn facility the company borrowed in 2007 for its acquisition of Gateway Inc, banking sources told Thomson Reuters Basis Point.

According to sources, the company has mandated Citigroup, Bank of Taiwan and Taipei Fubon Commercial Bank to arrange the loan. Citi is the agent.

The loan, if completed this year, will help boost 2011's Taiwan NT$ loan volume, which has been sluggish since the third quarter.

Taiwan's NT$ syndicated loan volume to date stands at US$18.69bn. This compares to US$34.63bn for full-year 2010, excluding the NT$382bn (US$12bn) jumbo refinancing for Taiwan High Speed Rail Corp closed in January 2010, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.

With Acer's NT$15bn facility, and another NT$15.4bn financing backing Farglory Dome Co Ltd's Taipei Dome stadium project, this year's volume is expected to surpass US$20bn.

The 2007 acquisition loan was amended in May 2010, changing its margin to 50bp over the secondary CP rate from 33bp over the primary CP rate. The amendment also added an interest rate floor of 1.4%.

Citi, BOT and Taipei Fubon were in the MLA group in the 2007 deal and Citi was also the financial adviser to Acer in the Gateway acquisition.

Other MLAs on the 2007 deal were: ANZ, BNP Paribas, Chang Hwa Commercial Bank, Chinatrust Commercial Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, DBS Bank, HSBC, Mega International Commercial Bank, Mizuho Corporate Bank and Taiwan Cooperative Commercial Bank.

Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Land Bank of Taiwan, Shanghai Commercial & Savings Bank and Taishin International Bank joined as participants.

PRICING EXPECTATION

On the new refinancing, loan bankers are expecting Acer to request a margin of around 60bp, slightly higher than the pricing on its existing deal.

The average loan margin for top-tier technology firms in Taiwan has dropped to around 70bp in the first eight months this year from nearly 100bp last year, according to LPC.

However, a loan department head at a Taiwanese bank explained that the average margin does not necessarily reflect real market rates at the moment, because the application of an interest rate floor has become more common this year compared to previous years.

For NT$ syndicated loans, the interest rate floor is commonly set at 1.5%. Therefore, a deal with a 1.5% interest rate floor that offers a margin of 50bp over the secondary CP rate -- which stands at around 85bp this week -- will ensure a minimum 1.5% interest rate instead of the 135bp (when adding the 50bp margin on top of the 85bp secondary CP rate).

Banking sources expect ample market appetite despite recent concerns over rising funding costs.

"Despite the weak performance of the technology sector lately, there is still ample NT$ liquidity in the market and Acer has a good track record. There should be plenty of support," said a senior loans banker from a Taiwanese bank. Acer Inc did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment.

Earlier this month, Acer announced unconsolidated August sales of NT$31.62bn (US$1.08bn), 40% lower than for the same month last year. The figure was up from July's NT$30.68bn. (Editing by Gavin Stafford)