TAIPEI Oct 25 Taiwanese PC maker Acer Inc said on Thursday that its shipments of PCs in the fourth quarter will be between 5 percent less and 5 percent more than those in the third quarter, while operating income will be about the same as in the previous quarter.

The company did not immediately offer further comment ahead of a briefing on its outlook.

Acer reported third-quarter net profit of T$68 million ($2.32 million) on Monday, well below a mean estimate of T$756 million polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Many brokerages cut their earning forecasts on Acer after the disappointing results. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Chris Gallagher)