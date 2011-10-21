TAIPEI Oct 21 Taiwan's Acer Inc
reported on Friday a worse-than-expected unaudited net loss in
the third quarter, as the company continued to clean up
inventory in Europe amid a sluggish economic situation.
The Taiwanese PC vendor posted a net loss of T$1.1 billion
($36.37 million) in July to September, worse than a consensus
forecast of an T$807.5 million loss from 12 analysts polled by
Thomson I/B/E/S.
The figure also compared with a net loss of T$6.79 billion in
the second quarter. In the third quarter a year earlier, audited
net profit was T$4.29 billion.
The company said in a brief statement that revenue in the
third quarter grew from the previous quarter with channel
inventories significantly reduced to a reasonable level.
It did not elaborate further.
($1 = 30.245 Taiwan Dollars)
