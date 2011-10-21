TAIPEI Oct 21 Taiwan's Acer Inc reported on Friday a worse-than-expected unaudited net loss in the third quarter, as the company continued to clean up inventory in Europe amid a sluggish economic situation.

The Taiwanese PC vendor posted a net loss of T$1.1 billion ($36.37 million) in July to September, worse than a consensus forecast of an T$807.5 million loss from 12 analysts polled by Thomson I/B/E/S.

The figure also compared with a net loss of T$6.79 billion in the second quarter. In the third quarter a year earlier, audited net profit was T$4.29 billion. The company said in a brief statement that revenue in the third quarter grew from the previous quarter with channel inventories significantly reduced to a reasonable level. It did not elaborate further. ($1 = 30.245 Taiwan Dollars) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Jonathan Standing)