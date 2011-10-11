TAIPEI Oct 11 Taiwan PC maker Acer Inc said on Tuesday its unconsolidated September sales were T$39.97 billion ($1.3 billion), 31.5 percent lower than the same month a year earlier.

The figure was up from the previous month's T$31.62 billion.

The company did not give further details. ($1 = 30.486 Taiwan Dollars) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Jonathan Standing)