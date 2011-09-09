TAIPEI, Sept 9 Taiwan's Acer Inc , the world's No.2 PC vendor, said on Friday its unconsolidated August sales were T$31.62 billion ($1.08 billion), 40 percent lower than the same month a year earlier.

The figure was up from the previous month's T$30.68 billion.

The company did not give further details. ($1 = 29.143 Taiwan Dollars) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Jonathan Standing)