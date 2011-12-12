TAIPEI Dec 12 Taiwan's Acer Inc , the world's No.4 PC vendor by sales, said on Monday its unconsolidated November sales were T$35.76 billion ($1.18 billion), 12.2 percent lower than the same month a year earlier.

The figure was also down from the previous month's T$36.42 billion.

The company did not give further details. ($1 = 30.2160 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Ken Wills)