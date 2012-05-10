TAIPEI May 10 Taiwan's Acer Inc, the world's No.5 PC vendor by shipment, said on Thursday its unconsolidated April sales were T$25.26 billion ($859.94 million), 11 percent lower than the same month a year earlier.

The figure was also down from the previous month's T$31.75 billion.

The company did not give further details. ($1 = 29.3740 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Jonathan Standing)