TAIPEI, July 10 Taiwan's Acer Inc, the world's No.4 PC vendor by shipment, said on Tuesday its unconsolidated June sales were T$39.75 billion ($1.33 billion), 24.5 percent higher than the same month a year earlier.

The figure was also up from the previous month's T$32.11 billion.

The company did not give further details. ($1 = 29.9570 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Jonathan standing)