TAIPEI Aug 10 Taiwan's Acer Inc, the world's No.4 PC vendor by shipment, said on Friday its unconsolidated July sales were T$22.66 billion ($757.13 million), 26.2 percent lower than the same month a year earlier.

The figure was also down from the previous month's T$39.75 billion.

The company did not give further details. ($1 = 29.9290 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)