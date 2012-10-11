TAIPEI Oct 11 Taiwan's Acer Inc, the world's No.3 PC vendor by shipments, said on Thursday its unconsolidated September sales were T$37.6 billion ($1.28 billion), 5.9 percent lower than the same month a year earlier.

The figure was however up from the previous month's T$26.7 billion. The company did not provide further details.

($1 = 29.3130 Taiwan dollars)

(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Jonathan Standing and Matt Driskill)