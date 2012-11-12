TAIPEI Nov 12 Taiwan PC vendor Acer Inc said on Monday its unconsolidated October sales were T$25.5 billion ($878 million), 30 percent lower than the same month a year earlier.

The figure was also down from the previous month's T$37.6 billion.

The company did not give further details. ($1 = 29.0475 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Jonathan Standing)