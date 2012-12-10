TAIPEI Dec 10 Taiwanese PC maker Acer Inc reported on Monday unconsolidated November sales of T$24.4 billion ($839.73 million), 32 percent lower than the same month a year earlier.

The figure compared with T$35.76 billion a year ago and with the previous month's T$25.5 billion.

The company did not give further details. ($1 = 29.0570 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)