Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
TAIPEI Jan 10 Taiwanese PC vendor Acer Inc said on Thursday its unconsolidated December sales were T$29.42 billion ($1.01 billion), 11 percent lower than the same month a year earlier. The figure was also down from the previous month's T$24.4 billion. The company did not give further details.
($1 = 29.0075 Taiwan dollars)
(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Matt Driskill)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)