Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
TAIPEI, April 10 The world's No.4 PC company by shipment Acer posted a 10 percent fall in March sales from a year earlier. Following are details of the sales: MARCH Y/Y % YR-TO-DATE Y/Y % Sales (T$ bln) 37.36 -10.1 91.80 -18.8 (US$ bln) 1.25 ($1 = 30.0010 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Matt Driskill)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)