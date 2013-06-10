TAIPEI, June 10 Taiwanese PC vendor Acer Inc posted a 19.2 percent fall in May sales from a year earlier. Following are details of the sales: MAY Y/Y % YR-TO-DATE Y/Y % Sales (T$ bln) 26.31 -19.2 143.89 -18.9 (US$ mln) 885.32 ($1 = 29.7180 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Michael Urquhart)