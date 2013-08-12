Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 12 Taiwanese PC vendor Acer posted a 1.7 percent rise in July sales from a year earlier. Following are details of the sales: JULY Y/Y % YR-TO-DATE Y/Y % Sales (T$ bln) 28.55 +1.7 209.87 -16.6 (US$ mln) 954.24 ($1 = 29.9190 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting By Michael Gold and Clare Jim)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)