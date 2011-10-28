(Adds detail, background)
MADRID Oct 28 Spain's Acerinox , which
produces more than 10 percent of the world's stainless steel,
said on Friday that a forecasted market recovery has not
occurred and is not expected until the first quarter of 2012.
Acerinox's net profit in the first nine months of the year
was up 5.4 percent compared with the same period last year, to
103 million euros, the company said in a quarterly earnings
report on Friday. However, only 1 million euros of that profit
came during the very weak third quarter.
Acerinox had expected that the third quarter would be the
weakest of the year and was betting on a recovery in the fourth
quarter. But the company signalled on Friday that the fourth
quarter would continue difficult.
"The strength and competitiveness of the group will finish
the year with a good global result, although the market recovery
expected for the fourth quarter will be delayed due to the
troubled euro zone," the company said in a statement.
The company also said that demand and inventory levels "make
us think that the market will start to recover at the beginning
of next year."
The company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation
and amortisation, or EBITDA, rose 10 percent in the
January-September period, to 316 million euros. But the third
quarter results were the worst of the year at 58 million euros,
compared with 74 million euros in the third quarter last year.
Acerinox has three plants, in Spain, the United States and
in South Africa, and its biggest market is in North America.
Despite a low level of inventories, European consumption of
Acerinox's products has not revived. Uncertainty on the
financial markets and imports from other countries have affected
the volume of orders for the third and fourth quarters in
Europe, the company said.
(Reporting by Andres Gonzalez; Writing by Fiona ortiz)