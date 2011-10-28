(Adds detail, background)

MADRID Oct 28 Spain's Acerinox , which produces more than 10 percent of the world's stainless steel, said on Friday that a forecasted market recovery has not occurred and is not expected until the first quarter of 2012.

Acerinox's net profit in the first nine months of the year was up 5.4 percent compared with the same period last year, to 103 million euros, the company said in a quarterly earnings report on Friday. However, only 1 million euros of that profit came during the very weak third quarter.

Acerinox had expected that the third quarter would be the weakest of the year and was betting on a recovery in the fourth quarter. But the company signalled on Friday that the fourth quarter would continue difficult.

"The strength and competitiveness of the group will finish the year with a good global result, although the market recovery expected for the fourth quarter will be delayed due to the troubled euro zone," the company said in a statement.

The company also said that demand and inventory levels "make us think that the market will start to recover at the beginning of next year."

The company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation, or EBITDA, rose 10 percent in the January-September period, to 316 million euros. But the third quarter results were the worst of the year at 58 million euros, compared with 74 million euros in the third quarter last year.

Acerinox has three plants, in Spain, the United States and in South Africa, and its biggest market is in North America.

Despite a low level of inventories, European consumption of Acerinox's products has not revived. Uncertainty on the financial markets and imports from other countries have affected the volume of orders for the third and fourth quarters in Europe, the company said. (Reporting by Andres Gonzalez; Writing by Fiona ortiz)