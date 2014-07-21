MADRID, July 21 Spanish stainless steel producer
Acerinox said on Monday net profit in the first six
months of the year jumped almost fivefold to 76.1 million euros
($103 million) as improving demand helped offset a rise in
nickel prices.
The group, which operates plants in the United States, South
Africa and Malaysia as well as in its home market, said rising
consumption in Spain and demand for cars and appliances as the
economy recovers from recession was partly behind the profit
growth.
Net sales rose 4.8 percent to 2.12 billion euros in the
first half. Acerinox, whose shares are up 43 percent in the year
to date, dropped out of Spain's blue chip company index, the
Ibex 35, at the end of 2013.
($1 = 0.7394 Euros)
(Reporting by Sarah White and Jose Elias Rodriguez, editing by
David Evans)