LONDON, Dec 14 AstraZeneca said on
Monday it was in talks that might lead to the acquisition of
privately held biotech firm Acerta Pharma, a potential $5
billion-plus deal designed to build up its cancer drug
portfolio.
"AstraZeneca confirms that it is exploring potential
strategic options with Acerta Pharma BV. There can be no
certainty that any transaction will ultimately be entered into,
or as to the terms of any transaction," it said in a brief
statement.
Credit Suisse analysts said acalabrutinib's considerable
potential could also encourage other potential buyers. "If
Acerta is open to a transaction, we would expect significant
interest from multiple other bidders," they said in a note.
The Wall Street Journal had reported on Friday that the
British drugmaker was looking to buy Acerta for more than $5
billion to gain access to its experimental blood cancer drug
acalabrutinib.
Acalabrutinib works in a similar way to Imbruvica, which was
developed by Pharmacyclics but is now controlled by AbbVie
after the U.S. drugmaker bought Pharmacyclics for $21
billion earlier this year. Johnson & Johnson jointly
markets Imbruvica.
Both drugs are so-called Burton's tyrosine kinase inhibitors
that target an array of blood cancers and have the potential to
become multibillion-dollar-a-year sellers, according to industry
analysts. They may also help in autoimmune diseases like lupus.
Given pharmaceutical companies' current heated interest in
oncology, Bernstein analyst Tim Anderson said it was not
surprising that Acerta, based in California and the Netherlands,
was an acquisition candidate.
PIPELINE BOOST
Acerta does not yet have a partner to help develop its
leading drug, although it has agreed to test acalabrutinib in
combination with Merck's Keytruda.
Acerta is running a wide range of cancer clinical trials,
including two final-stage Phase III studies. Last week it
reported positive results in leukaemia.
The decision to chase after Acerta reflects a determination
by AstraZeneca Chief Executive Pascal Soriot to use deals to
boost his company's pipeline as sales of older blockbusters,
including cholesterol fighter Crestor, lose patent protection.
Last month he agreed to buy ZS Pharma, a specialist
in treating high potassium levels, for $2.7 billion.
The biggest hopes are pinned on oncology, however, where
AstraZeneca already has a goal of bringing six new cancer
treatments to market by 2020.
Its new lung cancer pill Tagrisso, which it believes could
sell $3 billion a year, was approved last month and the company
also recently launched Lynparza for ovarian cancer.
Buying Acerta would take AstraZeneca into the less familiar
territory of blood cancers and some analysts said the move
suggested a bigger commitment to this area of oncology than
initially expected.
Earlier this year AstraZeneca signed a deal to co-develop
another cancer drug, durvalumab, in blood cancers with Celgene
because it said at the time it had limited experience
in the field.
