BRIEF-Airbus Helicopters targets book to bill ratio of 1 in 2017
* Airbus Helicopters CEO says there is still helicopter overcapacity in oil and gas industry
Dec 12 Achaogen Inc said its lead experimental drug, plazomicin, was as effective as the broad spectrum antibiotic, meropenem, in a late-stage trial involving patients with complicated urinary tract infections and acute pyelonephritis.
A complicated urinary tract infection is associated with an underlying condition, which increases the risk of failing antibacterial therapy. Pyelonephritis typically occurs when bacteria migrate from the bladder to the kidney, infecting the organ.
In a separate late-stage trial in patients with serious infections due to carbapenem-resistant enterobacteriaceae (CRE), plazomicin showed a lower rate of mortality or serious complications compared with colistin therapy, one of the few remaining antibiotics used to treat CRE.
Achaogen's shares were halted in premarket trading. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
* Airbus Helicopters CEO says there is still helicopter overcapacity in oil and gas industry
SAO PAULO, Jan 27 CCR SA, Brazil's largest toll road operator, plans to raise up to 4.025 billion reais ($1.27 billion) from investors through a share offering, becoming the latest local company to return to the equity markets for fresh capital.
BEIRUT, Jan 26 Lebanon relaunched its first oil and gas exploration and production licensing round after a three-year delay, its energy minister said on Thursday, kick-starting the development of a hydrocarbon industry stalled by national political paralysis.