Dec 22 Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc
said it would test a combination of two of its experimental
hepatitis C drugs after they showed promise against the virus in
separate studies.
The biotechnology company's shares shot up about 60 percent
to $22.76 in premarket trading on Monday.
The first study, testing a combination of 50 mg of
Achillion's ACH-3102 and 400 mg of Gilead Sciences Inc's
Sovaldi, showed the regimen sustained a cure in
patients for four weeks following therapy.
The main goal of the ongoing mid-stage 18-patient study is
to achieve a sustained virological response 12 weeks after
therapy that would constitute a cure.
In a separate early-stage study, Achillion's ACH-3422
demonstrated potent antiviral activity.
"The data ... lead us to believe that the doublet regimen of
ACH-3102 and ACH-3422 can be a highly competitive regimen to
cure (Hepatitis C)," Chief Medical Officer David Apelian said.
The company said it planned to start mid-stage studies to
evaluate the combination next year.
"Furthermore, the ability to explore a triplet regimen with
sovaprevir, our protease inhibitor, may allow for shorter
treatment durations especially in harder-to-treat patient
populations," Apelian said in a statement on Monday.
Up to Friday's close, the company's shares had gained 82
percent since June 10 when the FDA lifted a clinical hold on one
of its experimental hepatitis C drugs.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)