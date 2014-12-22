* Company to test combination hep C drug in 2015
* Achillion's NS5A inhibitor superior to Gilead's - analysts
* Shares hit more than 7-year-high
By Natalie Grover
Dec 22 Data from Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc's
hepatitis C drug trials showed the company could
develop a shorter-duration treatment rivaling offerings from
Gilead Sciences Inc and Abbvie Inc.
The company said on Monday it would test a combination of
two of its experimental hepatitis C drugs after they showed
promise against the virus in separate studies.
The biotechnology company's shares rose as much as 17
percent to $16.77, their highest in more than seven years.
Data from the first study, testing a combination of
Achillion's NS5A inhibitor, ACH-3102, and Gilead's blockbuster
Sovaldi, showed signs that the virus disappeared within four
weeks, following a six-week course of therapy.
Gilead's Harvoni, which combines Sovaldi with the company's
own NS5A inhibitor, achieves this response only after eight
weeks of therapy.
The main goal of Achillion's ongoing mid-stage study is to
achieve a sustained virological response 12 weeks after therapy
that would constitute a cure.
The market for hepatitis C drugs has developed at a
lightening pace in recent years, with several companies working
on producing newer drugs to treat the disease that affects about
150 million around the world. The U.S. health regulator on
Friday approved Abbvie's hep C cocktail.
In a separate early-stage study, Achillion's nucleotide
inhibitor, ACH-3422, also demonstrated potent antiviral
activity.
William Blair's Katherine Xu said the company's ACH-3422 was
slower to exert its effects than Sovaldi, adding that its
nucleotide inhibitor needs to be equally effective for Achillion
to attract takeover interest.
Achillion, one of the few companies developing hepatitis C
drugs independently, said it planned to start mid-stage studies
to evaluate the combination next year.
Wells Fargo's Brian Abrahams said an all-Achillion
combination could still have an edge over competition as
ACH-3102's high barrier to resistance will offset ACH-3422's
slower effect.
