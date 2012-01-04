(Follows alerts)
Jan 4 Achillion Pharmaceuticals
said U.S. health regulators have granted a fast-track
designation to its experimental hepatitis C (HCV) drug.
The drug, ACH-1625, is currently in a mid-stage trial.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's fast-track status is
designed to expedite the review of drugs that aim to treat
serious diseases and fill unmet medical needs.
The hepatitis C virus infects the liver and is the most
common cause of viral hepatitis, which is an inflammation of the
liver.
Shares of the New Haven, Connecticut-based company closed at
$7.63 on Tuesday on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Balaji Sridharan in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya
Kurane)