May 15 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration
granted a fast track designation to Achillion Pharmaceuticals
Inc's experimental hepatitis C drug ACH-3102, currently
in an early-stage trial.
The fast-track status is designed to expedite the regulatory
review of drugs that aim to treat serious diseases and fill
unmet medical needs.
The New Haven, Connecticut-based company got a fast track
designation in January for another of its experimental hepatitis
C (HCV) drug ACH-1625, which was in a mid-stage trial.
The hepatitis C virus infects the liver and is the most
common cause of viral hepatitis, an inflammation of the liver.
The market for hepatitis C treatments is expected to be
worth around $15 billion by 2019, garnering significant investor
interest, and most firms trying to develop a drug for the
infection have seen stock prices skyrocketing over the past one
year.
Shares of Achillion closed at $6.89 on Monday on the Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Adithya Venkatesan in Bangalore; Editing by
Sreejiraj Eluvangal)