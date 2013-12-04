AMSTERDAM Dec 4 Achmea, the Netherlands' largest cooperative insurer, said on Wednesday it will cut 4,000 jobs, equivalent to about one fifth of its workforce, over the next three years as more customers go online for their insurance requirements.

Several Dutch firms in the financial services sector, including ING and ABN Amro, have scrapped thousands of jobs to cut costs.

"Our 8 million customers are doing more and more online and also want to able to arrange their insurance in that way," Willem van Duin, chief executive, said in a statement. "That's why we're accelerating our adjustments and we're investing more in our customer focus and online customer services."

Achmea is the cooperative parent company of Dutch insurance brands including Centraal Beheer Achmea, Interpolis and Avéro Achmea.

Achmea's customers contributed about 20.4 billion euros ($27.7 billion) in premiums in 2012 on insurance cover for their healthcare, property and casualty, pensions and life insurance. ($1 = 0.7360 euros) (Reporting by Sara Webb; editing by Patrick Graham)