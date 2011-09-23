(Recasts with details of plan)
* Deal seen worth at least $500 mln
* Deutsche Bank is advising Integrated Healthcare-source
* Deal expected to be done by December
By Min Hun Fong and Saeed Azhar
KUALA LUMPUR/SINGAPORE Sept 23 Malaysian state
fund Khazanah Nasional is in talks to buy a stake in
Turkish hospital group Acibadem , two sources with
direct knowledge of the deal told Reuters, in a deal that could
be worth at least $500 million.
Integrated Healthcare, Khazanah's 70 percent-owned
healthcare unit, is in talks with Acibadem's biggest
shareholder, Almond Holding, which owns a 92 percent stake in
the hospital group.
"The sellers have multiple buyers at this point, and
Integrated Healthcare is one of the interested parties," one of
the sources told Reuters. The sources can't be named as
Khazanah's interest has not been made public.
Reuters reported earlier this week that the Acibadem stake
had attracted interest from several private equity firms
including Blackstone , KKR , TPG Capital and Advent
International.
The source told Reuters that the equity structure of the
deal has not been fixed. Almond Holding is owned by two
shareholders: Dubai-based private equity group Abraaj Capital,
which holds 46 percent, and the rest by Turkish family Aydinlar.
While Abraaj has expressed an interest to sell its stake in
Acibadem, the Aydinlar party has not decided if it will also
sell outright or if it will undertake a new joint venture with
the new shareholder.
A Khazanah spokesman declined to comment for the story,
while Aabraj could not be immediately reached as Friday is a
holiday in Dubai.
One of the sources said that Integrated Healthcare is
seeking advice from Deutsche Bank for the purchase of the stake
in Acibadem. Deutsche also advised Khazanah on its purchase of
Singapore's Parkway last year.
Deutsche declined to comment for this story.
The stake sale is being conducted by Goldman Sachs and
Merrill Lynch and should be completed before the end of the
year, the source added.
"It's expected to only get done in early December. There's
no due diligence yet with just information having been
exchanged," he said.
KHAZANAH'S HEALTHCARE FOCUS
Khazanah, which has numerous interests including banking and
aviation, has identified healthcare as one of its key businesses
amidst a government call for the fund to pare down its stake in
corporates to improve market liquidity.
Khazanah purchased Asia's biggest listed hospital operator
Parkway last year in a deal that valued the company at $3.3
billion, outbidding Indian competitor Fortis Healthcare
International.
Fortis also recently withdrew from negotiations with Almond
Holding on the Acibadem purchase, citing concerns over valuation
and the present political uncertainty.
Parkway is held under Khazanah's Integrated Healthcare,
which is in turn 30 percent owned by Japanese trading house
Mitsui & Co .
Azman Mokhtar, the managing director of Khazanah, has said
that the fund will seek to list Integrated Healthcare within the
next three years although other media reports have cited a
shorter time frame.
(Additional reporting by Dinesh Nair in Dubai; Editing by
Muralikumar Anantharaman)