ISTANBUL Dec 13 Turkey's Aydinlar family
will cut its stake in hospital operator Acibadem,
joining other shareholder Abraaj Capital, through a sale to
Malaysia's Integrated Healthcare Holdings (IHH), according to
the Turkish anti-trust board web site.
The move will see the Aydinlar family's stake reduced to 25
percent. The family had a 46 percent before the deal, according
to the web site of the Istanbul Stock Exchange.
The parties applied to Turkey's anti-trust board for
approval of the share transfer and sale in Acibadem. Acibadem
said in September that it had signed a non-binding preliminary
agreement with IHH, a unit of Malaysian state fund Khazanah
Nasional.
Under the deal the Aydinlar family and Almond Holding,
shareholders of Acibadem, will sell 60 percent of Acibadem
shares to IHH, and 15 percent to Khazanah, a 75 percent stake in
total, subject to approval by the anti-trust regulator.
Abraaj, which has a 46 percent stake in the joint venture
company Almond Holding, which controls 92 percent of Acibadem,
will have no shares left in Acibadem once the deal is completed,
according to the anti-trust board web site.
IHH will hold 60 percent of shares, the Aydinlar family 25
percent and Khazanah 15 percent when the deal is completed,
according to the anti-trust board web site.
(Reporting by Evren Ballim, Writing by Seda Sezer; Editing by
Jon Loades-Carter)