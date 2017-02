ISTANBUL Aug 19 Acibadem Saglik Hizmetleri ve Ticaret AS , a Turkish hospital group, said on Friday that it was in preliminary talks with investors including India's Fortis Healthcare.

Almond Holding, Acibadem's majority owner, said in June that it hired Merrill Lynch and Goldman Sachs to evaluate possible stake sale options in Acibadem. (Reporting by Seda Sezer)