June 1 Switzerland's AC Immune, which already
has money in hand from Roche for its most advanced drug,
is planning a share sale in the United States to raise up to $50
million for separate drug candidates targeting Alzheimer's
disease.
The company, run by former Nestle global research
head Andrea Pfeifer, joins other European biotech firms that
have opted to list in New York to tap the deeper pool of capital
available in the United States and the presence of more
specialist investors.
British cancer immunotherapy firm Adaptimmune also
opted for a Nasdaq listing last year, while cannabis drugmaker
GW Pharmaceuticals and French allergy company DBV
Technologies have both had successful U.S. offerings.
AC Immune a decade ago licensed its investigational medicine
crenezumab to Roche to target protein plaques found in brains of
patients with Alzheimer's disease. The drug has now moved into
final-stage Phase III trials.
With money from Roche largely financing those development
efforts, AC Immune plans to use proceeds from its U.S. share
sale to develop separate products targeting Alzheimer's disease,
according to its SEC filing.
The group also raised $43.5 million last month in a private
financing backed by certain institutional and existing
shareholders.
A portion of money raised in the IPO will go to fund AC
Immune's share of costs for Phase II trials of ACI-35, a tau
vaccine on which it is collaborating with Johnson & Johnson
.
Another portion is destined to be spent on further
development of AC Immune's ACI-24 for Alzheimer's and for people
with the genetic disease Down syndrome.
Pfeifer told Reuters last year the company, which is backed
by German billionaire Dietmar Hopp, was mulling the option of an
IPO.
AC Immune aims to list its common stock on the Nasdaq under
the symbol "ACIU." It told the U.S Securities and Exchange
Commission in a preliminary prospectus that Credit Suisse,
Jefferies and Leerink Partners are underwriting the IPO.
The company said on Wednesday it was restricted from
commenting beyond its SEC filing by rules governing its IPO. (1.usa.gov/25xy2wv)
The SEC filing does not include how many shares will be
sold, their price or details about the company's estimated
worth.
(Reporting by Richa Naidu, John Miller and Ben Hirschler;
Editing by Alexandra Hudson)