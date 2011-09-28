* Extends exchange offer to Oct 31

* Says about 13 mln shares validly tendered (Follows Alerts)

Sept 28 Financial technology provider ACI Worldwide Inc said it extended its exchange offer for its hostile bid for S1 Corp to the end of October.

Nearly 13 million shares were validly tendered in the offer, as of Sept. 27, less than a fifth of S1's outstanding shares, according to Thomson Reuters data, indicating a tepid response from S1 shareholders.

ACI first offered to buy S1 in July for $540 million, but was rejected by the smaller rival, which said it was committed to its proposed merger with Israel-based Fundtech Ltd .

Later, ACI increased the cash component of its bid but was again spurned by S1, which prompted it to go hostile.

Earlier this month, Fundtech dropped S1's proposal after receiving a "superior" all-cash offer from private-equity firm GTCR, leaving S1 with few options but to consider ACI's bid.

Shares of ACI closed at $28.43 on Nasdaq on Tuesday, while S1 shares closed at $9.06. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore; Editing by Sayantani Ghosh)