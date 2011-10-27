* Q3 EPS $0.31 vs est. $0.18
Oct 27ACI Worldwide Inc , the payments
systems provider posted quarterly results that topped market
estimates helped by stronger operating income and a lower
effective tax rate.
Third-quarter net income rose to $10.5 million, or 31 cents
a share, from $2.3 million, or 7 cents a share, a year ago.
Revenue rose 15 percent to about $112 million.
Analysts, on average, had expected the company to earn 18
cents per share on revenue of $104.5 million, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the company, closed at $29.46 on Wednesday on
Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Satyanarayan Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by
Joyjeet Das)