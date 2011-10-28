* DOJ's request focused on card payments business

* Cos say would cooperate with DOJ

* ACI shares down marginally after market (Follows alerts)

Oct 28 Financial technology provider ACI Worldwide Inc and S1 Corp have been asked by the U.S. Department of Justice to provide more information relating to ACI's proposed acquisition of S1.

The request, which is focused on the card payments business, extends the antitrust waiting period by 30 days after ACI has complied with the request.

In a joint statement, the companies said they would cooperate with the DOJ to obtain antitrust regulatory clearance for the proposed acquisition as soon as possible.

Earlier this month, ACI scooped up smaller rival S1 for $516 million after sweetening the deal for the third time in three months.

While ACI's shares closed at $31.44, those of S1 closed at $9.90 on Friday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Eileen Anupa Soreng in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)