Feb 14Payment systems provider ACI
Worldwide Inc posted a lower profit that narrowly beat
market expectations, helped by a drop in income tax expense, and
forecast 2012 revenue range largely below analysts' estimates.
Fourth-quarter net income was $23.9 million, or 70 cents per
share, compared with $27.1 million, or 80 cents per share, a
year ago.
Revenue dropped 4 percent to $135 million.
Analysts, on average, expected the company to report a
profit of 69 cents per share on revenue of $129.5 million,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
For 2012, the company expects revenue to be in the range of
$490 million to $500 million, excluding the impact of S1
acquisition. Analysts were expecting revenue of $497.6 million.
In October, ACI Worldwide brought S1 Corp for about $516
mln, after sweetening the deal for three times in as many
months.[ID: nL3E7L31MB] It closed the transaction earlier this
month.
Shares of the company closed at $35.20 on Monday on the
Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Satyanarayan Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Anil
D'Silva)