* Move comes nearly a week after sweetening cash component
of bid
* Had raised per-share cash component of bid to $6.20 from
$5.70
Aug 30 Financial software maker ACI Worldwide
Inc said it took its offer to acquire smaller rival S1
Corp direct to shareholders, nearly a week after
sweetening the cash component of the bid.
"While it remains our strong preference to enter into a
negotiated transaction with S1, we believe taking our premium
cash and stock offer directly to S1's shareholders is the best
way to advance this compelling combination," ACI Chief Executive
Philip Heasley said in a statement.
On Aug. 25, ACI had increased the cash component of its bid
for S1, making it tougher for S1 to spurn the offer and go ahead
with its proposed acquisition of Israel's FundTech .
In response to ACI's increased offer, S1 issued a statement
on the same day, which said it will review the revised proposal
in a "a manner consistent with its obligations under the merger
agreement with FundTech and applicable Delaware law."
S1 had earlier told Reuters that the cash component of ACI's
offer was not compelling enough, and that it would need a better
deal to scrap its proposed merger with FundTech.
ACI had raised the cash component of the deal to $6.20 per
share from $5.70 a share, and left the share component unchanged
at 0.1064 ACI shares for each S1 share.
S1 will hold a special shareholders' meeting on Sept. 22 to
vote on the FundTech merger.
Shares of ACI closed at $30.49, while those of S1 closed at
$9.04 on Monday on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore; Editing by Maju
Samuel)