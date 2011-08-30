* Move comes nearly a week after sweetening cash component of bid

* Had raised per-share cash component of bid to $6.20 from $5.70 (Follows Alerts)

Aug 30 Financial software maker ACI Worldwide Inc said it took its offer to acquire smaller rival S1 Corp direct to shareholders, nearly a week after sweetening the cash component of the bid.

"While it remains our strong preference to enter into a negotiated transaction with S1, we believe taking our premium cash and stock offer directly to S1's shareholders is the best way to advance this compelling combination," ACI Chief Executive Philip Heasley said in a statement.

On Aug. 25, ACI had increased the cash component of its bid for S1, making it tougher for S1 to spurn the offer and go ahead with its proposed acquisition of Israel's FundTech .

In response to ACI's increased offer, S1 issued a statement on the same day, which said it will review the revised proposal in a "a manner consistent with its obligations under the merger agreement with FundTech and applicable Delaware law."

S1 had earlier told Reuters that the cash component of ACI's offer was not compelling enough, and that it would need a better deal to scrap its proposed merger with FundTech.

ACI had raised the cash component of the deal to $6.20 per share from $5.70 a share, and left the share component unchanged at 0.1064 ACI shares for each S1 share.

S1 will hold a special shareholders' meeting on Sept. 22 to vote on the FundTech merger.

Shares of ACI closed at $30.49, while those of S1 closed at $9.04 on Monday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)