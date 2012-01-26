FRANKFURT Jan 26 The Institute of International Finance is willing to reach a deal over Greek debt restructuring in the coming days but wants public sector officials to be more decisive, IIF chairman and Deutsche Bank Chief Executive Josef Ackermann told CNBC on Thursday.

Upon being asked about Greek debt restructuring, the chairman of the international bank lobby group said, " need someone on the public sector side who can really make decision. We are getting closer to that, we are willing to negotiate. I think we have every interest to come to solution in the next few days."

Ackermann spoke with CNBC in Davos, Switzerland at the World Economic Forum. (Reporting by Samuel Forgione; writing by Edward Taylor)