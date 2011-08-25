(Adds details, background)

* H1 net result 93.4 mln euros vs 78.2 mln expected

* Banking, energy units show growth

* Sees 2011 results higher than in 2010

* Shares gain as much as 2.5 percent

BRUSSELS, Aug 25 Belgian holding company Ackermans & van Haaren posted a higher than expected first-half net profit, buoyed by a strong performance of its financial services arm.

The company said on Thursday the uncertain economy, austerity measures and financial market volatility were causes for concern. However, it said it expected group results would be higher this year than last.

The outperformance of financial services was mainly caused by its Bank J.Van Breda & Co unit, which consolidated Antwerps Beroepskrediet after acquiring a controlling interest in May.

The group's energy businesses also showed an improving result, driven by palm oil producer SIPEF, which saw a good harvest and higher prices for its products.

Ackermans saw a decline in profits for its dredging business, its real estate business as well as its private equity arm.

Ackermans posted a 27 percent rise in consolidated net result to 93.4 million euros for the first half of 2011, well ahead of the 78.2 million expected in a Reuters poll of 4 analysts.

The group's shares gained as much as 2.5 percent in early trading on Thursday, reaching their highest level for a week. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Mike Nesbit)