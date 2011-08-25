(Adds details, background)
* H1 net result 93.4 mln euros vs 78.2 mln expected
* Banking, energy units show growth
* Sees 2011 results higher than in 2010
* Shares gain as much as 2.5 percent
BRUSSELS, Aug 25 Belgian holding company
Ackermans & van Haaren posted a higher than expected
first-half net profit, buoyed by a strong performance of its
financial services arm.
The company said on Thursday the uncertain economy,
austerity measures and financial market volatility were causes
for concern. However, it said it expected group results would be
higher this year than last.
The outperformance of financial services was mainly caused
by its Bank J.Van Breda & Co unit, which consolidated Antwerps
Beroepskrediet after acquiring a controlling interest in May.
The group's energy businesses also showed an improving
result, driven by palm oil producer SIPEF, which saw a good
harvest and higher prices for its products.
Ackermans saw a decline in profits for its dredging
business, its real estate business as well as its private equity
arm.
Ackermans posted a 27 percent rise in consolidated net
result to 93.4 million euros for the first half of 2011, well
ahead of the 78.2 million expected in a Reuters poll of 4
analysts.
The group's shares gained as much as 2.5 percent in early
trading on Thursday, reaching their highest level for a week.
