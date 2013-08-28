BRUSSELS Aug 28 Belgian investment group
Ackermans & van Haaren increased net profit by 40
percent, buoyed by improved results at dredger DEME and income
from the sale of lumber producer Spano Group.
DEME, which Ackermans jointly owns with engineering firm CFE
, reported a 24 percent increase in net profit, the
group said.
Its private banking arm lifted profit by 22.6 percent,
Ackermans said, supported by recovering financial markets and
customers making more deposits.
The real estate unit lost 0.3 million euros compared with a
loss of 4.9 million loss in the same period last year.
The group also made a 34 million euro capital gain from the
sale of lumber producer Spano Group at the start of the year.
Overall, the group made a profit of 94.8 million euros
($126.97 million), up 40 percent from last year's 67.8 million
euros profit.
Ackermans said that in spite of a limited view on how the
economy would develop, it expected its 2013 net result to be
above last year's.
($1 = 0.7466 euros)
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by David Cowell)