(Story withdrawn)

NEW YORK, July 31 Please be advised that the story "Pershing Square tax lien offers peek into Ackman strategy" is withdrawn because the purpose of William Ackman's strategy was not to avoid regulatory scrutiny. There will be no substitute story. STORY_NUMBER: L1N0G1168 STORY_DATE: 31/07/2013 STORY_TIME: 2031 GMT (Americas Editing Desk)