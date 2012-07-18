NEW YORK, July 18 Activist investor William Ackman, just one week after disclosing a new stake in consumer goods company Procter & Gamble, said his fund owns $1.8 billion of the company's shares and some options.

"We haven't disclosed that publicly, but sure, let's make some news for CNBC," Ackman said when asked how big his stake is on a panel at CNBC's Delivering Alpha conference.

Pershing Square Capital Management, which oversees about $10 billion, liquidated its position in Citigroup and used the money to invest in P&G. Ackman also said he looks forward to meeting P&G's CEO and praised the company for being a good company but one that has disappointed shareholders recently. (Reporting By Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Bernard Orr)