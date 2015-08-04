MUMBAI Aug 4 India's Acme Solar has won bids
for at least 446 megawatts (MW) in the country's largest solar
tender in southern Telangana state, a top company executive said
on Tuesday.
"There is a chance we can go to 455 MW depending on the
bidding criteria," Chairman Manoj Upadhyay told Reuters, adding
that the company's average bid price was close to 5.80 rupees
per unit.
The 2,000 MW tender received submissions from 101
developers, consultancy Bridge To India said in a note,
underscoring increasing competition in the sector as India ramps
up its focus on renewable energy.
"Our plan is that by December 2016, we should be a 2,000 MW
company," Upadhyay told Reuters. The company currently has an
installed capacity of close to 200 MW.
Other key winners in the bid included wind turbine maker
Suzlon Energy Ltd, U.S.-listed SunEdison Inc
and Canada's Skypower Ltd.
(Reporting by Aman Shah in Mumbai; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)