Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
March 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:
* AcuityAds announces intent to acquire analytics-led video advertising leader, Visible Measures Corporation and announces a CDN $7.5 million bought-deal private placement co-led by Paradigm Capital and Haywood Securities
